भाजपा के लिए ही गले की हड्डी बन गया है नोटबंदी: मायावती
{"_id":"585e7d744f1c1b774fe3cc30","slug":"mayawati-on-bjp-s-parivartan-yatra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u0940 \u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0921\u094d\u0921\u0940 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0928\u094b\u091f\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940: \u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 24 Dec 2016 07:22 PM IST
बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती ने भाजपा पर बड़ा हमला करते हुए कहा है कि नोटबंदी का फैसला अब भाजपा के लिए ही गले की हड्डी बन गया है। यह जनहित के विरुद्घ लिया गया फैसला है और अब सरकार जनता का ध्यान बंटाने के लिए तरह-तरह के हथकंडे अपना रही है।
