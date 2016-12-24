आपका शहर Close

भाजपा के लिए ही गले की हड्डी बन गया है नोटबंदी: मायावती

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Sat, 24 Dec 2016 07:22 PM IST
mayawati on BJP's parivartan yatra.

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती ने भाजपा पर बड़ा हमला करते हुए कहा है कि नोटबंदी का फैसला अब भाजपा के‌ लिए ही गले की हड्डी बन गया है। यह जनहित के विरुद्घ लिया गया फैसला है और अब सरकार जनता का ध्यान बंटाने के लिए तरह-तरह के हथकंडे अपना रही है।

﻿