कभी पहनती थीं नोटों की माला, अब सादगी से जन्मदिन मना रहीं मायावती, तस्वीरें
Updated Sun, 15 Jan 2017 01:19 PM IST
बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती आज अपना 61वां जन्मदिन मना रही हैं। उन्होंने बसपा कार्यकर्ताओं से इसे जनकल्याण दिवस के रूप में मनाने की अपील की। मायावती अपना जन्मदिन धूमधाम से मनाने के लिए प्रसिद्घ रही हैं। उनके जन्मदिन पर उन्हें कई बार नोटों की माला पहनाई गई है, जिसके कारण उनकी निंदा भी होती रही।
