बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इंजीनियर बेटे ने बताया आखिर क्यों रह रहा था 15 दिन से मां की लाश के साथ
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Lucknow
›
man was living with his dead mother
{"_id":"5896dd784f1c1b953fe826e4","slug":"man-was-living-with-his-dead-mother","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u091c\u0940\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0930\u0939 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e 15 \u0926\u200c\u093f\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sun, 05 Feb 2017 02:41 PM IST
लखनऊ के निरालानगर के पॉश इलाके में डॉक्टर मां डॉ. मोना जबीन खान (91) की लाश के साथ 15 दिन से इंजीनियर बेटा फिरोज जमाल खान रह रहा था। दुर्गंध उठने पर पड़ोसियों ने पुलिस को सूचना दी। पुलिस पहुंची तो एक कमरे में फोल्डिंग पलंग पर डॉ. मोना की सड़ी गली लाश मिली। जबकि 45 वर्षीय बेटी हुमा खान सोमवार से लापता है। बहरहाल डॉ. मोना की मौत कैसे हुई, इसकी वजह साफ नहीं हो सकी। फिरोज और हुमा को मानसिक रूप से अस्वस्थ बताया जा रहा है। एएसपी ट्रांस गोमती दुर्गेश कुमार का कहना है कि पोस्टमार्टम में मौत की वजह साफ हो सकेगी।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5896cdba4f1c1bcf6de80255","slug":"anubhav-mittal-was-planing-to-launch-facebook-like-networking-site-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u093e 26 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915, \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0909\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5892c82f4f1c1b232ae804a6","slug":"american-girl-marriad-to-himachali-boy-read-love-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"12\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0918\u0930 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0906\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0940, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092a\u094b\u091c \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5895796a4f1c1bda17e8192e","slug":"a-haryanavi-song-viral-on-youtube-81-lakh-people-watch-that-audio","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u093e YouTube \u092a\u0930 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932, \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0928\u093e, 81 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top