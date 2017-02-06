आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Election-2017 Election-2017

अमेठी में द‌‌िनदहाड़े दो लोगों को गोली मारकर 11 लाख की लूट, एक की मौत

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम ड‌िज‌िटल/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 12:58 PM IST
man shot dead in amethi

अमेठी में बदमाशों ने बैंक में रुपए जमा करने जा रहे दो लोगों को द‌िन-दहाड़े गोली मार दी और 11 लाख रुपए लूटकर भाग गए।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

crime in up lucknow news

महासंग्राम 2017

पंजाब चुनाव: जानिए किसी को पूर्ण बहुमत नहीं मिला तो क्या होगा विकल्प

Punjab Assembly election 2017, polling result on 11 march

Most Viewed

बेटे की मौत के 3 दिन बाद आई ऐसी खबर कि फूट-फूट कर रोए मां-बाप

Pankaj Kumar Was Selected as Assistant Professor.
  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +

आजम बोले, बसपा में भी शामिल हो सकता हूं, बस ये शर्त पूरी हो जाए

azam says, he may join bsp if mayawati gives 303 seats to muslims
  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +

सपना चौधरी नहीं, यहां बेटियों का गीत यूट्यूब पर सुपरहिट, आप भी हो जाएंगे आवाज के मुरीद...

Haryanavi song viral on youtube, Schools student sing that song
  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top