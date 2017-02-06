बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अमेठी में दिनदहाड़े दो लोगों को गोली मारकर 11 लाख की लूट, एक की मौत
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Lucknow
›
man shot dead in amethi
Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 12:58 PM IST
अमेठी में बदमाशों ने बैंक में रुपए जमा करने जा रहे दो लोगों को दिन-दहाड़े गोली मार दी और 11 लाख रुपए लूटकर भाग गए।
