देखते ही देखते पुल से गोमती में कूदा युवक, देखें तस्वीरों सह‌ित मामला

टीम ड‌िज‌िटल/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 05:37 PM IST
man jumped in to gomti to commit suicide

लखनऊ में एक युवक ने रिवरफ्रंट के पुल से कूदकर जान देने की कोशिश की। मौके पर मौजूद लोगों ने उसकी जान बचा ली, जानें उसने ऐसा क्यों क‌िया...

