देखते ही देखते पुल से गोमती में कूदा युवक, देखें तस्वीरों सहित मामला
Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 05:37 PM IST
लखनऊ में एक युवक ने रिवरफ्रंट के पुल से कूदकर जान देने की कोशिश की। मौके पर मौजूद लोगों ने उसकी जान बचा ली, जानें उसने ऐसा क्यों किया...
