बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बदल गया ‘मोगली गर्ल’ के नाम से मशहूर हुई इस बच्ची का लुक, पहुंची लखनऊ
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Lucknow
›
makeover of teenaged girl mogali.
{"_id":"58e90b0d4f1c1b68625b5c23","slug":"makeover-of-teenaged-girl-mogali","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u2018\u092e\u094b\u0917\u0932\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u2019 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0932\u0941\u0915, \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 09:39 PM IST
मोगली गर्ल के नाम से मशहूर हुई बच्ची से जुड़ी सच्चाई सामने आने लगी है। उसे इलाज के लिए लखनऊ लाया गया। मेकओवर के बाद उससे पहचानना मुश्किल हो रहा था।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58e916e54f1c1bac2b5b4594","slug":"bollywood-actors-team-heroes-eleven-wins-t20-match-in-hpca-stadium-dharamshala","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0936\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0940-20 \u092e\u0948\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e\u090f \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58e8a5784f1c1b4c3e5b97b8","slug":"girl-ghost-haunts-neighbors-for-more-than-a-year-in-faridabad-who-tells-the-address-of-her-grave","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u0947\u0922\u093c \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0942\u0924 \u092c\u0928 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0938\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u092c\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0924\u093e!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58e895654f1c1b68625b56e1","slug":"narendra-modi-with-sheikh-hasina-during-ceremonial-reception-at-the-forecourt-of-rashtrapati-bhawan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PICS: \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0947\u0916 \u0939\u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"58e901544f1c1bd0355b451a","slug":"one-died-in-shootout-in-sitapur","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u0924\u093e\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921, \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"58e8f3754f1c1b4c3e5b9b5e","slug":"uma-bharati-on-ram-temple-issue-in-lucknow","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0948\u0902 \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u091a\u0922\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930: \u0909\u092e\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58e8dd174f1c1b1a205b5c90","slug":"adityanath-in-rajbhawan-in-lucknow","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0906\u0926\u093f\u0924\u094d\u092f\u0928\u093e\u0925, \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0917\u093e\u0928 \u092f\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0917\u0940\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u091a\u093f\u0902\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0937\u092f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58e89aa44f1c1b081a5b6434","slug":"up-government-annapoorna-bhojnalay-yojna","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092c \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092d\u0942\u0916\u093e, 3 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093e\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0924\u094b 5 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top