लखनऊ पहुंचे बीजेपी प्रदेश अध्यक्ष डॉ महेंद्र नाथ पांडेय, जोरदार स्वागत, देखें तस्वीरें...
Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 05:29 PM IST
बीजेपी प्रदेश अध्यक्ष बनने के बाद पहली बार लखनऊ आ आए डॉ महेंद्र नाथ पांडेय का अमौसी एयरपोर्ट पर जबरदस्त स्वागत हुआ। उप मुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य उनके स्वागत के लिए अमौसी पहुंचे।
