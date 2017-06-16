आपका शहर Close

एम्स की ऑल इंडिया रैंक में छाए लखनऊ के मेधावी, बताए सफलता के TIPS

ब्यूरो/अमरउजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 01:19 PM IST
lucknow toppers in aiims result

एम्स द्वारा गुरुवार को घोषित एमबीबीएस प्रवेश परीक्षा परिणाम में लखनऊ के छात्रों ने एक बार फिर अपनी मेधा से सफलता का परचम लहराया है। दिव्यांशु अग्रवाल ने ऑल इंडिया मेरिट में 116 रैंक हासिल की है। वहीं प्रखर अग्रवाल ने 183 रैंक और प्रणव प्रकाश ने 324वीं रैंक हासिल की है। लखनऊ के ये मेधावी मेडिकल क्षेत्र में ऊंचा मुकाम हासिल करना चाहते हैं।
 

aims result up news in hindi

