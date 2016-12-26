आपका शहर Close

Flashback2016: सच हुआ लखनऊ का सपना, बदल गई यूपी की तस्वीर

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Mon, 26 Dec 2016 09:40 PM IST
Lucknow metro trial run in 2016.

यूपी के लिए साल 2016 छवि बदलने वाला रहा। प्रदेश ने इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर के क्षेत्र में कई उपलब्धियां हासिल की। अगर सिर्फ लखनऊ की ही बात करें तो लखनऊ वालों का मेट्रो से सफर करने का सपना जल्द ही साकार होने वाला है।

up news in hindi lucknow metro

