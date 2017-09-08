बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सुबह 4.30 बजे से ट्रैक पर क्यों दौड़ने लगती है मेट्रो, जानिए क्या है 24 घंटे का शिड्यूल
Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 06:20 PM IST
शहरवासियों के लिए मेट्रो रोजाना 24 घंटे ड्यूटी करती है ताकि आपको रोजाना मेट्रो साफ-सुथरी और बिना किसी खामी के सुखद सफर करा सके। इसके लिए उसे रोजाना 16 घंटे के कॉमर्शियल रन के अलावा आठ घंटे पायलट टेस्ट से गुजरना पड़ता है। ये आठ घंटे मेट्रो ट्रेनों की मेंटेनेंस और सुरक्षा जांच के अलावा उनकी साफ-सफाई पर खर्च किया जाता है। इस दौरान सभी विभागों के स्टाफ की जिम्मेदारियां तय रहती है।
