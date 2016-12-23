आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

जनता के ल‌िए खुला आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस-वे, गाड़ी दौड़ाने से पहले जानें नियम

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम ड‌िज‌िटल/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Fri, 23 Dec 2016 01:04 PM IST
lucknow agra expressway opens for common public

आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस-वे आज (23 दिसंबर) से आम जनता के लिए खोल दिया गया है। प्रदेश के 10 जिलों से गुजरने वाला एक्सप्रेस-वे 302 किमी लंबा है। जानें कुछ नियम...

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

agra lucknow express way akhilesh yadav

अखिलेश का चुनावी दांव

अखिलेश का बड़ा फैसलाः 17 OBC जातियों को दलित कोटे में डाला

up cabinet give green signal to include 17 obc in sc

View All Polls

Most Viewed

{"_id":"58539faf4f1c1b7c7c64ab7d","slug":"benefits-of-bank-accounts-in-two-banks-old-currency-and-note-ban-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

दो बैंकों में खाता होने से होगा सबसे बड़ा फायदा, नहीं जानते होंगे आप

benefits of bank accounts in two banks, old currency and note ban in india
  • गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"584eaa2a4f1c1b686f6499d0","slug":"note-ban-if-u-have-two-bank-accounts-cashless-transaction-possible-by-online-fund-transfer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

अगर आपके भी दो बैंकों में खाते हैं तो आपके लिए बड़ी जरूरी है ये खबर

note ban, if u have two bank accounts, cashless transaction possible by online fund transfer
  • गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585ccbdf4f1c1b1917e39bec","slug":"aamir-khan-big-gift-to-mahavir-phogat-on-releasing-of-movie-dangal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932' \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u092b\u094c\u0917\u093e\u091f \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0924\u094b\u0939\u092b\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

'दंगल' की रिलीज पर आमिर खान ने महावीर फौगाट को दिया बड़ा तोहफा, देखिए

aamir khan big gift to mahavir phogat on releasing of movie dangal
  • शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

Also View

{"_id":"58328e1e4f1c1b9c28b39c6d","slug":"up-cm-akhilesh-yadav-reaches-expressway-on-samajwadi-rath","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u200c\u093f\u092f\u093e \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938-\u0935\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0909\u0926\u094d\u0918\u093e\u091f\u0928, \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0905\u092c \u0938\u093e\u0922\u093c\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

मुलायम ने क‌िया एक्सप्रेस-वे का उद्घाटन, लखनऊ से आगरा अब साढ़े तीन घंटे में

up cm akhilesh yadav reaches expressway on samajwadi rath
  • मंगलवार, 22 नवंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"5832a7f64f1c1bb604b3a184","slug":"yadav-clan-seen-together-after-family-clash-in-express-way-inauguration","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u200c\u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u092e\u0902\u091a \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u092a\u200c\u0930\u200c\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0926\u200c\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0917\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"583313f04f1c1bb404b3a259","slug":"agra-lucknow-express-way-inaugration","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091c-\u0938\u0941\u0916\u094b\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0917\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0935\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0932\u094b\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092a\u0923, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

मिराज-सुखोई के रोमांच के बीच यादगार बना एक्सप्रेस वे का लोकार्पण, तस्वीरें

agra lucknow express way inaugration.
  • सोमवार, 21 नवंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"5832ccfb4f1c1bbf04b3a358","slug":"fighter-plane-landing-during-expressway-inauguration","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e-\u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938-\u0935\u0947: \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u091c\u200c\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0924\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092d\u0940 \u0935\u200c\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस-वे: पहली ऐसी सड़क ज‌िस पर उतर सकेगा कोई भी व‌िमान

fighter plane landing during expressway inauguration
  • सोमवार, 21 नवंबर 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
मिल गई दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी मकड़ी, वायरल हुई तस्वीरें

मिल गई दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी मकड़ी, वायरल हुई तस्वीरें

इंटरनेट डाउनलोड स्पीड में 96वें नंबर पर भारत

इंटरनेट डाउनलोड स्पीड में 96वें नंबर पर भारत

अगर एक्सरसाइज करना छोड़ देते हैं तो हो सकती हैं ये बीमारियां

अगर एक्सरसाइज करना छोड़ देते हैं तो हो सकती हैं ये बीमारियां

मलाइका से नजदीकियों के कारण इस हीरो पर आया संकट!

मलाइका से नजदीकियों के कारण इस हीरो पर आया संकट!

﻿