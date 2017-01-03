बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दुकान खुलते ही पिस्टल लेकर ज्वैलरी शॉप में घुसे बदमाश, 9 सेट लेकर भागे
{"_id":"586b65784f1c1b943a158936","slug":"loot-in-tirupati-james-and-jewellers-limited-shop-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0932 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u094d\u0935\u0948\u0932\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u0949\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0941\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936, 9 \u0938\u0947\u091f \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 05:29 PM IST
लखनऊ के अलीगंज इलाके में मंगलवार सुबह हुई लूट की घटना से हड़कंप मच गया। दुकानदार के शोरूम खोलते ही बाइकसवार तीन बदमाशों ने धावा बोला और सोने के कीमती सेट लेकर भाग निकले।
