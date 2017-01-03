आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

दुकान खुलते ही पिस्टल लेकर ज्वैलरी शॉप में घुसे बदमाश, 9 सेट लेकर भागे

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमरउजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 05:29 PM IST
loot in tirupati james and jewellers limited shop lucknow

लखनऊ के अलीगंज इलाके में मंगलवार ‌सुबह हुई लूट की घटना से हड़कंप मच गया। दुकानदार के शोरूम खोलते ही बाइकसवार तीन बदमाशों ने धावा बोला और सोने के कीमती सेट लेकर भाग निकले।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

loot in lucknow up news in hindi

यूपी का रण

बोले मोदी-एक पार्टी को बेटे की, दूसरी को पैसे तो तीसरी को परिवार की चिंता

pm modi lucknow visit before up election

Most Viewed

{"_id":"5868d4694f1c1bd606eec52c","slug":"new-year-2017-welcome-celebration-in-delhi-ncr-and-police-celebration","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0908\u092f\u0930 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u094b\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

न्यू ईयर सेलिब्रेशन के जोश में टूटी सारी सीमाएं, देखिए युवाओं ने कैसे मनाया जश्न

new year 2017 welcome celebration in delhi ncr and police celebration
  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"58676bd04f1c1b445ceed0c6","slug":"mock-drill-of-terrorist-attack-and-insurgent-operation-by-security-forces-in-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"...\u0914\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0927\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0935\u093e\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u091c\u0948\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0938!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

...और देखते ही देखते देश की राजधानी दिल्ली में आतंकवादियों ने हाईजैक कर ली बस!

mock drill of terrorist attack and insurgent operation by security forces in delhi
  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"586b52e04f1c1b943a1588a8","slug":"three-daughters-of-rohtak-farmer-apointed-lieutenant-in-indian-army-amazing-success-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 3 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0924\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0947\u092b\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0902\u091f, \u0926\u093f\u0932\u091a\u0938\u094d\u092a \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

किसान पिता की 3 बेटियां और तीनों ही बनीं लेफ्टिनेंट, दिलचस्प कहानी

three daughters of rohtak farmer apointed lieutenant in indian army, amazing success story
  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

{"_id":"5853804a4f1c1b676f64c7e0","slug":"cash-van-loot-in-lucknow","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0936 \u0935\u0948\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f \u092d\u0930\u093e \u092c\u0915\u094d\u0938\u093e \u0932\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936, \u0930\u0916\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u094b\u091f","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

कैश वैन से करोड़ रुपए भरा बक्सा ले भागे बदमाश, रखे थे पुराने नोट

cash van loot in lucknow
  • शनिवार, 17 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"583a70d04f1c1b5e29087ec4","slug":"loot-in-retired-cms-house-in-lucknow","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u200c\u0926\u200c\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092b\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u093e- \u0905\u0902\u0915\u0932 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f?","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5801154c4f1c1b6e52291d63","slug":"man-looted-jewellery-shop-wanted-to-give-gift-to-his-girlfriend","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e: \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u093f\u092b\u094d\u091f \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0932\u0942\u091f \u0932\u0940 \u091c\u094d\u0935\u0948\u0932\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u0949\u092a","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

हैरान करने वाला खुलासा: गर्लफ्रेंड को गिफ्ट देने के लिए लूट ली ज्वैलरी शॉप

man looted jewellery shop wanted to give gift to his girlfriend.
  • शनिवार, 15 अक्टूबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"57ffe48f4f1c1bd87529037e","slug":"loot-in-a-jewellery-shop-in-lucknow-at-evening","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u092e \u091c\u094d\u0935\u0948\u0932\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u0949\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0942\u091f, \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

लखनऊ में सरेशाम ज्वैलरी शॉप में लूट, फायरिंग कर भागे बदमाश, तस्वीरें

loot in a jewellery shop in lucknow at evening.
  • शुक्रवार, 14 अक्टूबर 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
नाना पाटेकर ने कहा- जिंदगी भर संजय दत्त के साथ काम नहीं करूंगा

नाना पाटेकर ने कहा- जिंदगी भर संजय दत्त के साथ काम नहीं करूंगा

दोस्त की पूर्व गर्लफ्रेंड से नजदीकियां बढाना इस हीरो को पड़ा भारी, चुकानी पड़ी ये कीमत

दोस्त की पूर्व गर्लफ्रेंड से नजदीकियां बढाना इस हीरो को पड़ा भारी, चुकानी पड़ी ये कीमत

करीना कपूर का इनकम टैक्‍स अकाउंट हैक करने वाले काे पुलिस ने पकड़ा

करीना कपूर का इनकम टैक्‍स अकाउंट हैक करने वाले काे पुलिस ने पकड़ा

चमत्कार: अर्थी पर लिटाते ही चलने लगीं बुजुर्ग महिला की सांसें

चमत्कार: अर्थी पर लिटाते ही चलने लगीं बुजुर्ग महिला की सांसें

﻿