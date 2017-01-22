आपका शहर Close

भाजपा, सपा व कांग्रेस के बाद लोक दल ने भी घोषित किए 57 प्रत्याशी

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Sun, 22 Jan 2017 10:51 PM IST
LOK dal declares its candidates for UP election.

भाजपा, सपा, कांग्रेस व रालोद के बाद लोकदल ने भी अपने प्रत्याशी घोषित कर ‌दिए हैं।

