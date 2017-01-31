आपका शहर Close

जानें, इंग्लैंड में पढ़ी मुलायम की छोटी बहू की 'लव स्टोरी', दाखिल किया पर्चा, तस्वीरें

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 06:09 PM IST
Life of mulayam's younger daughter in law aparna yadav.

सपा सुप्रीमो मुलायम सिंह यादव की छोटी बहू अपर्णा यादव ने सोमवार को विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए नामांकन दाखिल किया। अपर्णा, सपा संस्‍थापक मुलायम के छोटे बेटे प्रतीक यादव की पत्नी व एक सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता हैं। उन्हें समाजवादी पार्टी की तरफ से कैंट विधानसभा क्षेत्र से टिकट दिया गया है। इसके सा‌थ ही उनका सियासी सफर भी शुरू हो गया है।

बजट

1 फरवरी से टूट जाएगी 92 साल पुरानी परंपरा, नहीं आएगा रेल बजट

here is the trivia of rail budget which was broken after 92 years

25 साल से मर्द के भेष में खुद को क्यों छिपा रही है ये औरत, कहानी हैरान कर देगी

woman who is living as a man since last 25 years
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
यूपी चुनाव: मुलायम की छोटी बहू की संपत्ति देख दंग रह जाएंगे आप

aparna yadav is richest amongst lucknow assembly candidates
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
पांच करोड़ की कार के बाद मुलायम के बेटे की अगली बड़ी ख्वाहिश

Mulayam Singh Yadav Son Prateek Yadav Lamborghini Car next is what ?
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
यूपी चुनाव के लिए रालोद ने जारी प्रत्याशियों की एक और सूची, देखें

RLD issues its another list of candidates for UP election.
  • सोमवार, 30 जनवरी 2017
पत‌ि और बेटी के साथ नामांकन कराने पहुंची मुलायम की छोटी बहू, तस्वीरें

aparna yadav nomination for UP assembly election
  • सोमवार, 30 जनवरी 2017
मायावती को अपशब्द बोलने वाले दयाशंकर की पत्नी को बीजेपी ने दिया टिकट

bjp gives ticket to wife of daya shankar swati singh
  • सोमवार, 30 जनवरी 2017
Your Story has been saved!
Top