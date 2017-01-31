बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जानें, इंग्लैंड में पढ़ी मुलायम की छोटी बहू की 'लव स्टोरी', दाखिल किया पर्चा, तस्वीरें
Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 06:09 PM IST
सपा सुप्रीमो मुलायम सिंह यादव की छोटी बहू अपर्णा यादव ने सोमवार को विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए नामांकन दाखिल किया। अपर्णा, सपा संस्थापक मुलायम के छोटे बेटे प्रतीक यादव की पत्नी व एक सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता हैं। उन्हें समाजवादी पार्टी की तरफ से कैंट विधानसभा क्षेत्र से टिकट दिया गया है। इसके साथ ही उनका सियासी सफर भी शुरू हो गया है।
