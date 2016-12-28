बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
एलडीए ने तुड़वाया पूर्व मंत्री के बेटे का ऑफिस, तस्वीरें
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Lucknow
›
lda demolishes illegal construction of ex minister narad rai son
{"_id":"586378fa4f1c1b5b26eec4fd","slug":"lda-demolishes-illegal-construction-of-ex-minister-narad-rai-son","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0932\u0921\u0940\u090f \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0935\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 28 Dec 2016 02:04 PM IST
लखनऊ के आम्रपाली अवध अपार्टमेंट में पार्किंग की जगह बने पूर्व कैबिनेट मंत्री के बेटे का ऑफिस बुधवार को एलडीए ने तुड़वा दिया। बता दें कि बीती 22 तारीख को एलडीए की टीम ऑफिस तोड़ने गई थी लेकिन खानापूर्ति करके लौट आई थी।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5863933b4f1c1b132ceeb974","slug":"sp-announces-candidates-for-election","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092e\u093e\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940 # 2","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58638de94f1c1b741aeec8ba","slug":"sp-candidate-list","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u200c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u094b, \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u200c\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u093e \u091f\u200c\u093f\u0915\u091f \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940# 1","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586365fc4f1c1b7675eec3c5","slug":"aamir-khan-movie-dangal-real-daughter-geeta-phogat-told-about-a-wish-related-to-husband-pawan-kumar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932' \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"58636a2d4f1c1b435ceeb000","slug":"bank-denies-to-give-money-for-mothers-cremation","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u200c\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0917\u0947\u0939\u0942\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0938\u0902\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586370844f1c1b132ceeb843","slug":"cm-akhilesh-announces-compensation-for-train-accident-injured","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0932\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5863452f4f1c1b425ceeaf0f","slug":"ajmer-sealdah-accident-helpline-number-number","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092e\u0947\u0930-\u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0932\u0926\u093e\u0939 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u092a\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930, \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0926\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586369594f1c1b435ceeaff6","slug":"woman-brutally-murdered-in-sitapur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0908\u0902\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u0941\u091a\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e, \u092a\u0924\u200c\u093f \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091a\u091a\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top