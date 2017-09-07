बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
टीईटी में अब तक 10 लाख आवेदन, नहीं बढ़ेगी टीईटी पंजीकरण की तारीख
Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 02:02 PM IST
यूपी टीईटी-2017 के लिए 12 दिन के भीतर करीब 10 लाख आवेदन आ चुके हैं। ऑनलाइन पंजीकरण के लिए अभी दो दिन शेष हैं। अनुमान है कि यह संख्या 13 लाख के पार पहुंच सकती है। अभ्यर्थियों ने एनआईसी की वेबसाइट धीमी चलने की भी शिकायत की है। हालांकि सचिव परीक्षा नियामक प्राधिकारी डॉ.सुत्ता सिंह ने ऐसी किसी समस्या से इंकार किया है। उनका कहना है कि पंजीकरण आठ सितंबर को शाम छह बजे तक कराए जा सकते हैं।
