महेंद्र को अध्यक्ष बनाकर भाजपा ने यूपी में खेला ब्राह्मण कार्ड, जानें- उनसे जुड़ी खास बातें
Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 09:41 PM IST
केंद्रीय मानव संसाधन विकास राज्यमंत्री डॉ. महेंद्र नाथ पांडेय को भाजपा का नया प्रदेश अध्यक्ष बनाया गया है। वह वर्तमान अध्यक्ष केशव प्रसाद मौर्य का स्थान लेंगे। चंदौली से सांसद डॉ. पांडेय पार्टी के 18वें अध्यक्ष हैं। यह जिम्मेदारी संभालने वाले वे 13वें व्यक्ति हैं। राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ की पृष्ठभूमि वाले डॉ. महेंद्र को यूपी भाजपा की जिम्मेदारी देकर पार्टी ने ब्राह्मण कार्ड खेला है। साथ ही सरकार और संगठन के बीच सामाजिक संतुलन साधने की कोशिश की है।
मूलरूप से गाजीपुर के सैदपुर के पखनपुर गांव के निवासी 60 वर्षीय डॉ. पांडेय लंबे समय से पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी के संसदीय क्षेत्र वाराणसी में रहते हैं। वहीं उनकी पढ़ाई-लिखाई भी हुई। वह रामजन्मभूमि आंदोलन में सक्रिय रहे और जेल भी गए। उन पर रासुका भी लगाई गई।
