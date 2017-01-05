बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लखनऊ में भाजपा के इस बड़े नेता ने मनाया जन्मदिन, पीएम मोदी ने दी बधाई, तस्वीरें
Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 09:24 PM IST
यूपी के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और राजस्थान के राज्यपाल कल्याण सिंह ने गुरुवार को लखनऊ में अपना 86वां जन्मदिन मनाया। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और राजस्थान की मुख्यमंत्री वसुंधरा राजे ने फोन से उन्हें बधाई दी।
