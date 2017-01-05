आपका शहर Close

लखनऊ में भाजपा के इस बड़े नेता ने मनाया जन्मदिन, पीएम मोदी ने दी बधाई, तस्वीरें

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 09:24 PM IST
kalyan singh celebrates his 86th birthday in Lucknow.

यूपी के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और राजस्थान के राज्यपाल कल्याण सिंह ने गुरुवार को लखनऊ में अपना 86वां जन्मदिन मनाया। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और राजस्थान की मुख्यमंत्री वसुंधरा राजे ने फोन से उन्हें बधाई दी।

﻿