आखिर 25 साल से मर्द के भेष में क्यों है ये महिला, हैरान कर देगी वजह
Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 01:37 PM IST
ये मर्दाना कपड़ों में कौन खड़ा है...यूपी के आईपीएस अफसर नवनीत सिकेरा की फेसबुक वॉल पर इस तस्वीर के साथ जब ये लाइनें दिखीं तो हम भी चौंक गए। जी हां, सिर पर गमछा और हाथ में लट्ठ लिए ये कोई पुरुष नहीं बल्कि महिला है। कमर तक लंबे बालों को खुद अपने हाथों से काटते वक्त कमला को बेहद तकलीफ हुई थी लेकिन इसके पीछे की वजह और भी तकलीफदेह है। यहां जानें, 25 साल से ज्यादा वक्त से मर्दाना भेष में अपने अंदर की महिला को छिपाने वाली कमला की कहानी...
(तस्वीरें: बीना शर्मा)
