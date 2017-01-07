बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जब बोले थे अभिनेता ओमपुरी फिल्में या तो दिमाग की मालिश करें या फिर जिस्म की
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Lucknow
›
interview of om puri with amarujala
{"_id":"58709f674f1c1b3b3d158ae5","slug":"interview-of-om-puri-with-amarujala","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0913\u092e\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0926\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u093e \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 01:28 PM IST
प्रसिद्ध फिल्म अभिनेता ओमपुरी 13 अक्तूबर 2015 को ‘अमर उजाला’ कार्यालय आए थे। उनकी फिल्म ‘हो गया दिमाग का दही’ प्रदर्शित होने वाली थी और फिल्म एवं अपनी फिल्म यात्रा पर उन्होंने लंबी बातचीत की थी।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5870731d4f1c1b076515a568","slug":"bsp-releases-third-list-of-candidates","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 100 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u200c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0940\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u200c\u200c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586e63064f1c1b0765158f06","slug":"11-bodies-burried-in-amethi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0926\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u0908\u0902 11 \u0932\u093e\u0936\u0947\u0902, \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0905\u0939\u092e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5868d4694f1c1bd606eec52c","slug":"new-year-2017-welcome-celebration-in-delhi-ncr-and-police-celebration","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0908\u092f\u0930 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u094b\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5870032d4f1c1b3b3d15888a","slug":"memories-of-om-puri-related-to-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0913\u092e\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940... \u0905\u092c \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"57e971e64f1c1b0b70574115","slug":"om-puri-reacts-on-protest-against-pakistan-actors","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0936\u093f\u0935\u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u092e \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092d\u0947\u091c\u0924\u0940'?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"7117edec69cdc0c8b195ceb6d6a78ed9","slug":"om-puri-signs-two-pakistani-movie","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0917\u091c \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e, \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e '\u0915\u0948\u0926'","category":{"title":"Entertainment Archives","title_hn":"\u090f\u0902\u091f\u0930\u091f\u0947\u0928\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0906\u0930\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0907\u0935","slug":"entertainment-archives"}}
{"_id":"6fa1b13657b9c06ab33706e2a040ea21","slug":"interview-of-film-actor-om-puri-hindi-news-rm","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0913\u092e\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0915\u0941\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0941\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093e \u091c\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093f\u090f!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंगलवार, 13 अक्टूबर 2015
+
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top