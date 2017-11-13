बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जब एक ही मंच पर साथ आए 'कटप्पा, बिग बी और चुलबुल पांडेय' तो आॉडियंस ने ऐसा दिया रिस्पांस
Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 04:22 PM IST
इंडियन इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ मैनेजमेंट (आईआईएम) लखनऊ के वार्षिक मार्केटिंग फेस्ट ‘इंडेक्स-2017’ में रविवार को 'कटप्पा, बिग बी और चुलबुल पांडेय' एक ही मंच पर नजर आए। सबने ऑडियंस से मार्केटिंग के फंडे जाने। दरअसल, गोमतीनगर स्थित मॉल में आयोजित ‘इंडेक्स-2017’ में भावी प्रबंधकों ने सात अलग-अलग स्टॉल लगाए थे। कहीं भावी प्रबंधक फिल्म बाहुबली की ‘शिवगामी व कट्प्पा’ के अपने अनूठे अंदाज में नजर आए तो काई ‘अमिताभ बच्चन’ बनकर ‘कौन बनेगा करोड़पति’ के माध्यम से लोगों से प्रोड्क्टस को लेकर विचार लिया। केबीसी जीतने वालों को गिफ्ट के रूप में कूपन दिया गया तो उन्होंने इससे गेम खेलकर खूब मस्ती की।
