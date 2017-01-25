बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बैडमिंटन चैंपियनशिप का रंगारंग आगाज, देसी-विदेशी कलाकारों ने बांधा समां, तस्वीरें
Updated Wed, 25 Jan 2017 02:47 AM IST
यूपी बैडमिंटन अकादमी में देर शाम राज्यपाल राम नाईक की मौजूदगी में सैयद मोदी इंटरनेशनल ग्रांप्री गोल्ड बैडमिंटन चैम्पियनशिप का रंगारंग शुभारम्भ हुआ। जिसमें देसी-विदेशी कलाकारों ने अपने परफॉर्मेंस से समां बांध दिया।
