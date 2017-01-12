बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
1090 ने किया लड़कियों के नजरिए में बदलाव, दूर हुई झिझक
Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 03:32 PM IST
भारतीय राजस्व सेवाओं के 30 से अधिक अधिकारियों ने बुधवार को 1090 पावर लाइन विजिट की। इस मौके पर पावर लाइन की कार्यप्रणाली के साथ-साथ इन अधिकारियों को यहां सवा चार साल में महिलाओं और लड़कियों द्वारा पुरुषों व लड़कों द्वारा परेशान करने पर दर्ज कराई गई 6,15,606 शिकायतों और उनसे जुड़े तथ्य शेयर किए गए। आईजी नवनीत सिकेरा ने बताया कि इन मामलों में से सिर्फ 602 मामलों में आरोपियों को जेल कराई गई है। यह कुछ शिकायतों में 0.098 प्रतिशत है।
