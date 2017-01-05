बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अब भाजपा को हराने वाली रीता खुद भाजपाई, देखें लखनऊ का चुनावी मंथन
Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 02:47 PM IST
विधानसभा चुनाव कार्यक्रम की घोषणा के साथ ही सर्द हवाओं के बावजूद राजधानी का सियासी सरगर्मी तेज हो गई है। चुनावी बिसात पर हार-जीत को लेकर जहां सियासी दलों में किस प्रत्याशी को चुनाव मैदान में उतारे पर मंथन होता दिखा, वहीं मतदाता भी सियासी समर में जीत-हार तय करने को योग्यता के आधार पर प्रत्याशी के पक्ष में मतदान की इच्छा जताता दिखा।
