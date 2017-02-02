बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तस्वीरें: आध्यात्म की शरण में पहुंचीं 'ड्रीम गर्ल' हेमा, बताया- क्यों जरूरी है ये
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Lucknow
›
hema malini in Lucknow.
{"_id":"58925a9d4f1c1b7c3de8385e","slug":"hema-malini-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0906\u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0930\u0923 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940\u0902 '\u0921\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092e \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932' \u0939\u0947\u092e\u093e, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e- \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 02 Feb 2017 03:38 AM IST
पीजीआई क्षेत्र के अंसल एपीआई में इस्कॉन मंदिर के परिसर में राधा रमण बिहारी मंदिर का शिलान्यास करने बुधवार को बॉलीवुड की ड्रीम गर्ल व मथुरा की सांसद हेमा मालिनी पहुंची।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5891f9124f1c1b2f3de82c9b","slug":"bsf-personnel-tej-bahadur-vrs-cancelled-wife-sharmila-is-in-tension","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0902\u0917 \u091b\u0947\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 BSF \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e, \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0902\u0924\u093f\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58921b814f1c1bf13ee807e2","slug":"team-india-yuzvendra-chahal-india-vs-england-3rd-t-20","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0927\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0927\u0930 '\u092f\u091c\u0941\u0935\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u091a\u0939\u0932' \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0941\u091b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5891c9874f1c1b5a42e8009f","slug":"miracle-in-the-time-of-kedarnath-disaster-2013","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092a\u0926\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0936\u093f\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u0927\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5892322e4f1c1b232ae80163","slug":"sp-govt-performance-on-economic-front","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0928\u093f\u0935\u0947\u0936 \u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093f\u091b\u0921\u093c \u0917\u0908 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"589256684f1c1b4a40e80d79","slug":"up-to-get-12-thousand-crore-more-from-central-taxes","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 12 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5892204b4f1c1b5a42e80439","slug":"rss-keeping-a-close-eye-on-ruckus-in-bjp-on-tickets-distribution","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f \u092c\u0902\u091f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e\u092e\u093e, \u0921\u0948\u092e\u0947\u091c \u0915\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0918","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58921e544f1c1bf13ee8087f","slug":"shivpal-yadav-targets-akhilesh-yadav","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947, \u0907\u0924\u0928\u093e \u0918\u092e\u0902\u0921 \u0920\u0940\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093f \u0920\u094b\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0928 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top