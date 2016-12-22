बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
काशी में मोदी बरसे, लखनऊ से हार्दिक व अखिलेश ने दिया करारा जवाब
Updated Thu, 22 Dec 2016 09:35 PM IST
यूपी चुनाव की आचार संहिता लागू होने की अटकलों के बीच नेताओं के जुबानी हमले तेज हो गए हैं। बृहस्पतिवार को काशी में प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने प्रदेश में सत्ता परिवर्तन का नारा दिया तो लखनऊ में मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव व पाटीदार समाज आंदोलन के नेता हार्दिक पटेल ने मोदी पर जमकर जुबानी तीर चलाए।
