बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
त्यौहारों तक सिमट गया पतंगों का शौक, अब नहीं सुनाई देता वो मारा वो काटा का शोर
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Lucknow
›
flying kite just a tradition now a days
{"_id":"5879cc394f1c1b5724ba83e2","slug":"flying-kite-just-a-tradition-now-a-days","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u094d\u092f\u094c\u0939\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u0938\u093f\u092e\u091f \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0924\u0902\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u094c\u0915, \u0905\u092c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0935\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0935\u094b \u0915\u093e\u091f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0936\u094b\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 14 Jan 2017 01:01 PM IST
कभी साल भर चलने वाली पतंगबाजी अब मकर संक्रांति या फिर अन्य त्यौहारों तक सिमट कर रह गई है। आधुनिकता और व्यस्तता भरे जीवन के बीच पतंग की डोर दिन प्रतिदिन कमजोर होती जा रही है। यही कारण है कि छतों पर पेच लड़ाने के साथ ही वो मारा...., वो काटा... का शोर अब पहले जितना नहीं रहा। पतंग दुकानदार भी मानते हैं कि लोगों में पतंगबाजी का शौक कम होता जा रहा है। अब सिर्फ परंपरा को बनाए रखने के लिए लोग त्यौहारों पर पतंग की खरीद करते हैं या फिर जाड़ों के मौसम में लोग इसे उड़ाना पसंद करते हैं। पहले हर चौराहे पर दिखने वाली पतंगों की दुकानें भी अब चुनिंदा गलियों में सिमट गई है। नवाबों का शौक माने जाने वाली पतंगबाजी की डोर को आधुनिकता ने भी कमजोर करने में कोई कोर कसर नहीं छोड़ी है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58790b054f1c1b5724ba7d18","slug":"nit-student-found-dead-in-snowfall-at-shikari-devi-live-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0932\u093e\u0936\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0930\u0947\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0915\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u091f\u0940\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u092a\u0940, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58789a0c4f1c1b7840ba933d","slug":"bsf-jawan-tej-bahadur-yadav-sensation-claim-to-expose-scam-of-billions-of-ration-in-indian-army","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"BSF \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0935\u093e, \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
+ {"_id":"5878ac9f4f1c1bab78ba9dcd","slug":"two-student-dead-body-recovered-out-of-4-missing-nit-hamirpur-students","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u092c\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 NIT \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0924\u093e \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0935, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0935\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u094b\u091a \u0916\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0935 \u0939\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5873f5e44f1c1b1629ba9417","slug":"sp-clash-creates-dilemma-for-muslims","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092a\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u092e\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0940!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"584405124f1c1b5222a86199","slug":"kite-festival-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u091c\u0902\u0917, \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940-\u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u091b\u093e\u090f, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"582f6cf64f1c1b39299001ad","slug":"women-participents-increases-in-aimplb","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930: \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0938\u0928\u0932 \u0932\u0949 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58106e654f1c1b2f77bc3c2a","slug":"flights-fare-hike-during-festival-in-lucknow","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0939\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 Flight \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u092c\u0930.. ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बुधवार, 26 अक्टूबर 2016
+
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top