सपा के पूर्व विधायक का बेटा था नौ को रौंदने वाला, अब तक पांच मरे

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Sun, 08 Jan 2017 10:42 PM IST
five died in accident in hazratganj in Lucknow.

लखनऊ के हजरतगंज के बहुखंडी मंत्री आवास के सामने शनिवार देर रात तेज रफ्तार कार से रैन बसेरा रौंदने वाला युवक सपा के पूर्व विधायक का बेटा है। (घटनास्‍थल पर मौजूद एसएसपी मंजिल सैनी।)

﻿