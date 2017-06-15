बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लखनऊ के वाणिज्य भवन में लगी आग, हादसा या साजिश, होगी जांच
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Lucknow
›
fire in income tax office fifth floor in Lucknow.
{"_id":"594161f94f1c1b7b788b4727","slug":"fire-in-income-tax-office-fifth-floor-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0923\u093f\u091c\u094d\u092f \u092d\u0935\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0917, \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e \u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936, \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 01:55 AM IST
लखनऊ के हजरतगंज में मीराबाई स्थित वाणिज्य कर भवन के पांचवें तल पर बुधवार सुबह भीषण आग लग गई। पांचवें तल पर ही टाइल्स कारोबारियों के यहां छापे में पकड़ी गई टैक्स चोरी के महत्वपूर्ण दस्तावेज रखे थे, वह भी जलकर राख हो गए। आग इतनी भीषण थी कि 12 दमकल गाड़ियों ने दस घंटे की कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद लपटों पर पूरी तरह से काबू पाया।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593ce6764f1c1ba3168b4568","slug":"jee-advanced-2017-topper-sarvesh-mehtani-interview","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"JEE \u090f\u0921\u0935\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0911\u0932 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0935\u0947\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u091a\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593cedc24f1c1ba3168b4572","slug":"punjab-police-lady-constable-suicide","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0936\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e, 27 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u092c\u0932 \u092b\u0902\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091d\u0942\u0932 \u0917\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593ceee54f1c1be65d9beb24","slug":"family-of-brother-and-sister-died-in-mathura-accident-while-sleeping-in-car","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0908-\u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0941\u091b \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"59415cab4f1c1b6c178b4704","slug":"11-houses-burned-in-fire-in-bahraich","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0939\u0930\u093e\u0907\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0917 \u0938\u0947 11 \u092e\u0915\u093e\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0916, \u0926\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0935\u0930 \u091c\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0930\u0947, \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5940dc2d8664197c5d8b4900","slug":"fire-accident-in-income-tax-office-lucknow","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u092e \u091f\u0948\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0917, \u0905\u092b\u0930\u093e-\u0924\u092b\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593bb4864f1c1b901c9cbb7a","slug":"ambulance-blast-at-petrol-pump-in-gonda","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0947\u0932 \u092d\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u090f\u0902\u092c\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0938 \u092a\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u092a\u0902\u092a \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f, \u092e\u094c\u091c\u0942\u0926 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593413054f1c1b1e10bdcec4","slug":"mayawati-reacts-on-fire-in-eco-garden","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0908\u0915\u094b \u0917\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0947\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940\u0902, \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u0938\u092a\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top