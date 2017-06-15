आपका शहर Close

लखनऊ के वाणिज्य भवन में लगी आग, हादसा या साजिश, होगी जांच

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 01:55 AM IST
fire in income tax office fifth floor in Lucknow.

लखनऊ के हजरतगंज में मीराबाई स्थित वाणिज्य कर भवन के पांचवें तल पर बुधवार सुबह भीषण आग लग गई। पांचवें तल पर ही टाइल्स कारोबारियों के यहां छापे में पकड़ी गई टैक्स चोरी के महत्वपूर्ण दस्तावेज रखे थे, वह भी जलकर राख हो गए। आग इतनी भीषण थी कि 12 दमकल गाड़ियों ने दस घंटे की कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद लपटों पर पूरी तरह से काबू पाया।

fire in income tax office uttar pradesh news

सलमान को जंग नहीं पसंद

जंग पर बोले सलमान, 'जो जंग का आदेश दे उसे ही थमा दो बंदूक'

tubelight star salman khan speak about aamir khan marriage and on war between two countries

