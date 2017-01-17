बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कबाड़ गोदाम में लगी भीषण आग, सिलेंडर व परफ्यूम कैन फटे, भगदड़
fire in a junk shop in Lucknow.
Updated Tue, 17 Jan 2017 10:14 PM IST
लखनऊ के हसनगंज इलाके में खाली प्लॉट पर बने कबाड़ के गोदाम में मंगलवार शाम को भीषण आग लग गई, जिससे कि हड़कंप मच गया।
