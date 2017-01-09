बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
किसान, वैज्ञानिक भी हैरान, जनवरी के महीने में दिखने लगे आम
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Lucknow
›
farmers surprised,seeing a cluster of blossoms of mango
{"_id":"587356784f1c1b1529ba8943","slug":"farmers-surprised-seeing-a-cluster-of-blossoms-of-mango","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u200c\u0915\u200c\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u0935\u0948\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u200c\u0928\u200c\u093f\u0915 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928, \u091c\u0928\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u200c\u0926\u200c\u093f\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092e ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 02:59 PM IST
इसे कुदरत का करिश्मा कहे या प्रदूषण की मार या फिर रसायनों का प्रभाव, लेकिन जो कुछ भी है आश्चर्यचकित करने वाला है। बीकेटी के मवई कलां व कई गांवों में जनवरी की पहले सप्ताह में ही आम के पेड़ बौर से लद गए है। जबकि आम के पेड़ों में बौर लगने का समय फरवरी के अंतिम सप्ताह या मार्च का पहला सप्ताह होता है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58732b1d4f1c1b1529ba87ed","slug":"open-bank-account-and-deposit-1000-rupee-every-month-under-sukanya-samriddhi-yojana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0935\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 1000 \u091c\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587333eb4f1c1b1929ba8bc7","slug":"clash-between-shivpal-and-akhilesh-group","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0938\u091a\u093f\u0935 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932\u092f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0941\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0915\u093e, \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u0936\u200c\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0916\u0947\u092e\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0926\u093e\u0927\u200c\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58722c5b4f1c1b5e2aba7ead","slug":"sapna-chaudhary-against-in-headlines-due-to-latest-song-viral-on-youtube","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u090f \u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932, \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"58529c844f1c1b676f64bfb6","slug":"black-money-collected-by-centre-should-be-deposit-in-accounts-of-poor-mayawati","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0947\u0928\u094d\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0932\u0947\u0927\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0930 \u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0947 : \u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
0:37
गुरुवार, 15 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"582f59624f1c1b59369015f2","slug":"farmers-in-crisis-not-natural-disaster-but-one-created-by-centre-akhilesh-yadav","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0902\u0927\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u0916\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u0926\u0942\u0915, \u0915\u0947\u0928\u094d\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0927\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"582cd15f4f1c1bd53b8ffff6","slug":"farmers-speak-on-currency-discontinue","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u093e\u0932... \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u094b\u091f\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"57f017614f1c1b99115742f2","slug":"up-govt-to-help-farmers-in-up","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0930\u0923 \u092e\u0947\u0902, 92 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top