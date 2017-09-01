बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
एनकाउंटर के बाद देखिए कैसा होता है मौका-ए-वारदात का हाल, तस्वीरें...
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Lucknow
›
Exclusive images of police encounter of Sunil Sharma in Lucknow
{"_id":"59a981904f1c1b46738b4c05","slug":"exclusive-images-of-police-encounter-of-sunil-sharma-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e-\u090f-\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 09:32 PM IST
गोमती नगर विस्तार में शुक्रवार तड़के हुई मुठभेड़ में पुलिस ने 15 हजार के इनामी व सीरियल किलर सलीम गैंग के शार्प शूटर सुनील शर्मा को ढेर कर दिया। हत्या के मामले में हरदोई जेल में बंद चिनहट कस्बा निवासी सुनील आठ अगस्त को लखनऊ में पेशी के दौरान पुलिस को चकमा देकर भाग निकला था।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59a8f5e54f1c1bf3278b4c13","slug":"code-word-of-ram-rahim-in-panchkula-cbi-court","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u0907\u0936\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0924\u0932\u092c, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0924 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"59a8fa0d4f1c1be0278b4b58","slug":"ram-rahim-wants-to-make-a-film-on-neta-ji","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0928 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"59a3b6664f1c1b0a578b461b","slug":"dera-sacha-sauda-chief-gurmeet-ram-rahim-sentencing-honeypreet-insan-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0924\u0928\u0947\u091c\u093e \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"59a8d20a4f1c1be4278b4ada","slug":"sharpshooter-sunil-sharma-killed-in-lucknow-police-encounter-at-morning","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939-\u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930, \u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e 15 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0928\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!