एनकाउंटर के बाद देखिए कैसा होता है मौका-ए-वारदात का हाल, तस्वीरें...

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 09:32 PM IST
Exclusive images of police encounter of Sunil Sharma in Lucknow

गोमती नगर विस्तार में शुक्रवार तड़के हुई मुठभेड़ में पुलिस ने 15 हजार के इनामी व सीरियल किलर सलीम गैंग के शार्प शूटर सुनील शर्मा को ढेर कर दिया। हत्या के मामले में हरदोई जेल में बंद चिनहट कस्बा निवासी सुनील आठ अगस्त को लखनऊ में पेशी के दौरान पुलिस को चकमा देकर भाग निकला था। 

sunil sharma sharp shooter

