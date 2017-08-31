बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
धूमधाम के साथ गणपति बप्पा को दी विदाई, दिखे ऐसे नजारे, तस्वीरें
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Lucknow
›
emersion of statues of lord ganesha in Lucknow.
{"_id":"59a8436c4f1c1b0c278b4a11","slug":"emersion-of-statues-of-lord-ganesha-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0927\u0942\u092e\u0927\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0917\u0923\u092a\u0924\u093f \u092c\u092a\u094d\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e\u0908, \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u0947, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 10:42 PM IST
कई दिनों तक घरों व पांडालों में पूजन के बाद भक्तों ने धूमधाम के साथ लखनऊ में गणेश प्रतिमा का विसर्जन किया। इस दौरान लोगों ने गोविंदा बनकर मटकी भी फोड़ी।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59a81f104f1c1b0b278b49a2","slug":"ram-rahim-case-know-what-the-spray-do-code-was","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u2018\u0938\u094d\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u094b\u2019 \u0915\u094b\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0924\u0932\u092c \u0925\u093e?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"59a3b6664f1c1b0a578b461b","slug":"dera-sacha-sauda-chief-gurmeet-ram-rahim-sentencing-honeypreet-insan-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0924\u0928\u0947\u091c\u093e \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59a655cf4f1c1b41738b465f","slug":"cbi-got-big-clue-in-kotkhai-gangrape-and-murder-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0935\u094b \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0917, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0926\u092e \u092a\u0930 CBI \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0906\u0908\u091c\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 8 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"59a835344f1c1bfb268b49ad","slug":"know-about-bjp-s-new-uttar-pradesh-chief-mahendra-nath-pandey","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0905\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u093e \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u094d\u092e\u0923 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902- \u0909\u0928\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59a7d9454f1c1b1d278b4a6d","slug":"home-guard-beats-rikshawwala-on-lucknow-roads","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0941\u0902\u0921\u0908, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092a\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0941\u0938\u0942\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59a830264f1c1b59738b49ce","slug":"keshav-maurya-says-mahendra-nath-will-make-bjp-strong-in-uttar-pradesh","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u094b \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u0915\u093e \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e \u0905\u0928\u0941\u092d\u0935, \u0905\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0924\u0940: \u0915\u0947\u0936\u0935 \u092e\u094c\u0930\u094d\u092f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59a7fdfa4f1c1b58738b499a","slug":"kuldeep-died-during-murti-visarjan-in-gomti","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0935\u093f\u0938\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0917\u094b\u092e\u0924\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u0942\u092c\u0915\u0930 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!