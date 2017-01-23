बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पत्नी की मां के लिए खुद की मां को घर से निकाला
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Lucknow
›
elderly peoples share their grief in old age home
{"_id":"5885d82c4f1c1b051fcf3cb4","slug":"elderly-peoples-share-their-grief-in-old-age-home","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 23 Jan 2017 05:27 PM IST
राजधानी में शनिवार को सामने आई दूरदर्शन के रिटायर्ड निदेशक की मृत्यु अपने पीछे कई सवाल छोड़ गई। हमें फिर एक बार सोचने को मजबूर कर दिया कि तहजीब और नफासत का शहर लखनऊ बुजुर्गों के लिए कैसा होता जा रहा है? ‘अमर उजाला’ ने यहां के कुछ वृद्धाश्रमों में रह रहे बुजुर्गों से बात की तो उनकी हकीकत सुनकर कलेजा मुंह को आ गया। अपने जैसा भाव पाकर बुजुर्गों ने बताया कि उनके बेटे उन्हें वृद्धाश्रम में छोड़कर वर्षों तक मिलने नहीं आते। और जो आते हैं वह उनसे कुछ न कुछ लेकर चले जाते हैं। उम्र के आखिरी पड़ाव पर हताशा और अपनों से मिलने की आशा में ही साथियों के साथ हर सुख-दुख बांटते हैं। इन्हें बस एक ही बात सालती है कि जिसे दिनरात खून पसीना बहाकर पढ़ा लिखाकर समाज के चलने लायक बनाया, इक दिन वही उन्हें इस तरह मझधार में छोड़कर चला गया।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5885dfe74f1c1bc37ecf3e3e","slug":"sp-changed-candidate-list","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0920\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0942 \u0915\u094b \u091f\u200c\u093f\u0915\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5884a35d4f1c1b6f35efe982","slug":"bjp-releases-second-list-of-candidates","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935: \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 155 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u200c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"588356974f1c1bf94cefe369","slug":"these-are-big-decision-on-aadhar-card-see-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u0947, \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"7fa477ae159f77ad21929e7029bb0fdb","slug":"old-age-home-in-uttar-pradesh-hindi-news","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0941\u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f '\u0913\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u090f\u091c \u0939\u094b\u092e' \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"a006970341739c5250d879e43a0103da","slug":"govt-land-for-builders-in-kanpur","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0926\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0940, \u0938\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"7392ba0a38600fe2b31781d91a4f04e7","slug":"all-about-master-plan-2021-in-city","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"...\u0924\u094b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928 2021","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"3b5fc6c6-e3e2-11e2-8462-d4ae52bc57c2","slug":"land-price-may-rise-in-lucknow","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0918\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top