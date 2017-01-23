आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

पत्नी की मां के लिए खुद की मां को घर से निकाला

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमरउजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Mon, 23 Jan 2017 05:27 PM IST
elderly peoples share their grief in old age home

राजधानी में शनिवार को सामने आई दूरदर्शन के रिटायर्ड निदेशक की मृत्यु अपने पीछे कई सवाल छोड़ गई। हमें फिर एक बार सोचने को मजबूर कर दिया कि तहजीब और नफासत का शहर लखनऊ बुजुर्गों के लिए कैसा होता जा रहा है? ‘अमर उजाला’ ने यहां के कुछ वृद्धाश्रमों में रह रहे बुजुर्गों से बात की तो उनकी हकीकत सुनकर कलेजा मुंह को आ गया। अपने जैसा भाव पाकर बुजुर्गों ने बताया कि उनके बेटे उन्हें वृद्धाश्रम में छोड़कर वर्षों तक मिलने नहीं आते। और जो आते हैं वह उनसे कुछ न कुछ लेकर चले जाते हैं। उम्र के आखिरी पड़ाव पर हताशा और अपनों से मिलने की आशा में ही साथियों के साथ हर सुख-दुख बांटते हैं। इन्हें बस एक ही बात सालती है कि जिसे दिनरात खून पसीना बहाकर पढ़ा लिखाकर समाज के चलने लायक बनाया, इक दिन वही उन्हें इस तरह मझधार में छोड़कर चला गया। 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

old age home up news in hindi

यूपी का चुनावी दंगल

कांग्रेस-सपा गठबंधन बनने के पीछे प्रियंका गांधी का अहम रोल

UP election- who is behind the SP-Congress alliance?

Most Viewed

गठबंधन के बाद सपा की एक और ल‌िस्ट जारी, मुलायम की छोटी बहू को ट‌िकट

sp changed candidate list
  • सोमवार, 23 जनवरी 2017
  • +

यूपी चुनाव: भाजपा ने जारी की 155 प्रत्याश‌ियों की दूसरी ल‌िस्ट, देखें

bjp releases second list of candidates
  • सोमवार, 23 जनवरी 2017
  • +

आधार कार्ड को लेकर ये हैं बड़े फैसले, देख लें नहीं तो पछताएंगे आप

These are big decision on aadhar card, see here
  • सोमवार, 23 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

बुजुर्गों के लिए 'ओल्ड एज होम' खोलेगी सरकार!

Old age home in Uttar Pradesh.
  • बुधवार, 18 फरवरी 2015
  • +

...तो ऐसा होगा मास्टर प्लान 2021

all about master plan 2021 in city
  • मंगलवार, 20 अगस्त 2013
  • +

आपके सपनों का घर होगा और महंगा

land price may rise in lucknow
  • बुधवार, 3 जुलाई 2013
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top