तस्वीरों में देखें लखनऊ में कैसे मनी बकरीद, मुलायम की बहू भी पहुंची ईदागाह
Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 12:42 PM IST
पूरे देश में आज ईद-उल-अज़हा की नमाज़ अदा की गई। इस मौके पर प्रदेश के राज्यपाल राम नाईक, विधानसभा अध्यक्ष हृद्य नारायण दीक्षित, मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ, सपा अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव और बीएसपी सुप्रीमो मायावती ने प्रदेशवासियों को बधाई दी।
