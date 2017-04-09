बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
डिंपल बोलीं- भाजपा के छल-प्रपंच में दब गया हमारा विकास का मुद्दा
Updated Sun, 09 Apr 2017 08:05 PM IST
यूपी चुनाव में करारी हार के बाद सपा में पार्टी को मजबूत करने व आगे की योजना बनाने की कवायदें जारी हैं। इसी कोशिश में पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव की पत्नी व सांसद डिंपल यादव ने महिला सभा को संबोधित कर फिर से सत्ता में आने के लिए संघर्ष करने की बात कही। वो लखनऊ के पार्टी कार्यालय में महिला सभा को सम्बोधित कर रही थीं। उन्होंने कहा कि सपा सरकार ने काम किया लेकिन भाजपा के छल-प्रपंच में हमारा विकास का मुद्दा दब गया।
