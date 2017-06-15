बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
हिंदू-मुसलमान के बीच होने वाला हर झगड़ा कम्युनल नहीं: यूपी डीजीपी
Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 12:01 AM IST
यूपी के पुलिस महानिदेशक (डीजीपी) सुलखान सिंह का कहना है कि हिंदू-मुस्लिम के बीच हुए झगड़े को कम्युनल कहना गलत होगा। एक ही मोहल्ले में हिंदू व मुस्लिम दोनों रहते हैं। ऐसे में उनके बीच होने वाला हर झगड़ा कम्युनल नहीं हो सकता है। इस तरह के विवाद को लोग कम्युनल रंग देने की कोशिश करते हैं। ऐसे लोगों की सूची तैयार की जा रही है।(डीजीपी सुलखान सिंह के साथ लखनऊ एसएसपी दीपक कुमार)
