टीईटी 2017: डीएलएड अभ्यार्थियों को लेकर हाईकोर्ट का बड़ा फैसला
Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 01:09 PM IST
डिप्लोमा इन एलेमेंट्री एजूकेशन(डीएलएड) की डिग्री लेने वाले अभ्यर्थी भी शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा (टेट) 2017 में शामिल हो सकेंगे। हाईकोर्ट ने डीएलएड अभ्यर्थियों का आवेदन स्वीकार करने का निर्देश दिया है। कोर्ट ने प्रदेश सरकार से जवाब भी मांगा है कि डीएलएड डिग्री बीटीसी के समक्ष है और एनसीटीई द्वारा निर्धारित योग्यता की श्रेणी में आती है या नहीं।
