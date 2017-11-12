Download App
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 11:08 AM IST
Crow care day in zoo in Lucknow.

अमर उजाला व दाना-पानी संस्था की ओर से लखनऊ जू की बारादरी में शनिवार को ‘केयर क्रो डे’ का आयोजन किया गया, जहां विशेषज्ञों ने बच्चों को रोचक कहानियों व मखमली गीतों से प्रकृति की अहमियत समझाई। बताया कि प्रकृति से करीबी और संरक्षण क्यों जरूरी है। इसके बाद बच्चों ने चिड़ियाघर का भ्रमण भी किया, जहां उन्हें वन्यजीवों से जुड़ी जानकारियां दी गईं।

जू की बारादरी में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में साइंटून के जनक वैज्ञानिक प्रदीप श्रीवास्तव ने बच्चों से पूछा कि बताइए, कौन सा पक्षी सबसे अच्छी मिमिक्री करता है तो बच्चों ने तपाक से जवाब दिया तोता। उन्होंने आगे बताया कि बुलेट ट्रेन और पक्षियों के बीच गहरा संबंध है। एक चिड़िया साइबेरिया से अफ्रीका तक का सफर तय करती है और फिर वापस लौटती है। कुल 16000 किलोमीटर की यात्रा करती है। यह चिड़िया पेट्रोल से नहीं चलती, बल्कि खाने से चलती है। इसलिए हमें ऐसा माहौल बनाकर रखना होगा, जिससे पक्षियों को खाने-पीने का संकट बिलकुल भी पैदा नहीं होना चाहिए।

