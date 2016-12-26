आपका शहर Close

प्रॉपर्टी डीलर की कार में मिला धन का जखीरा, गिरफ्तार

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Mon, 26 Dec 2016 10:50 PM IST
police found 15 lakh rupees in Lucknow.

लखनऊ के गोमतीनगर में पुलिस ने रविवार देर शाम चेकिंग के दौरान प्रॉपर्टी डीलर की कार से 15 लाख के पुराने नोट बरामद किए हैं। कार सवार दो प्रॉपर्टी डीलरों को हिरासत में लेकर तहकीकात की जा रही है।

कैशलेस ट्रांजेक्‍शन और प्राइवेसी

कैशलेस पर चिदंबरम का सवाल, कोई क्यों बताए कि उसने शराब खरीदी या तंबाकू?

Across the aisle Cashless economy A distracting mirage, says P. chidambaram

