बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
प्रॉपर्टी डीलर की कार में मिला धन का जखीरा, गिरफ्तार
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Lucknow
›
police found 15 lakh rupees in Lucknow.
{"_id":"586151264f1c1b2a41eebd72","slug":"police-found-15-lakh-rupees-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0949\u092a\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0921\u0940\u0932\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0927\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0916\u0940\u0930\u093e, \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Mon, 26 Dec 2016 10:50 PM IST
लखनऊ के गोमतीनगर में पुलिस ने रविवार देर शाम चेकिंग के दौरान प्रॉपर्टी डीलर की कार से 15 लाख के पुराने नोट बरामद किए हैं। कार सवार दो प्रॉपर्टी डीलरों को हिरासत में लेकर तहकीकात की जा रही है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"585e281d4f1c1b1917e3a78f","slug":"newborn-baby-thrown-in-the-trash-at-kurukshetra-haryana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0907\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0924 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0938\u093e\u0930, \u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0942\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0928\u0935\u091c\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u0935","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"585e9dc34f1c1b0f15e39f35","slug":"girls-dipute-in-many-case-include-drinking-and-punishment-to-boy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0948\u0902\u091f \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0936\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e\u092e\u0947 \u0924\u0915, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u092c\u0902\u0917\u0908","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"585e340e4f1c1b2e4ee3b594","slug":"thievery-of-37-lakh-in-canara-bank-branch-at-charkhi-dadri-of-haryana-new-and-old-currency-robbed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 'NO CASH' \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u094b\u0930 37 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0932\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0947","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5860d9e94f1c1b8640eeb897","slug":"occultist-burnt-his-wife-for-dowry-in-gonda","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0924\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0924\u093e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0947\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u091f\u0915\u093e \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0906\u0917","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"585f8f084f1c1b8840eeaf97","slug":"a-servant-murdered-engineer-s-wife","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u091c\u0940\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u092a\u0940\u091f-\u092a\u0940\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"585f9a794f1c1b2a41eeb03a","slug":"police-caught-child-rape-accused","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u092c\u0942\u0932\u093e, \u0939\u0948\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"585d61b44f1c1b774fe3c2be","slug":"man-murdered-his-wife-in-balrampur","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091d\u0917\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0932\u092c\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0942\u0902\u091a\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top