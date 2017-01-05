बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
खुल रही है 10 कत्लों की गुत्थी, रिपोर्ट में सामने आया सच
Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 11:53 PM IST
यूपी के अमेठी जिले के बाजार शुकुल थाने के कस्बा महोना में हुई हृदय विदारक वारदात में मृत मिलीं सात लड़कियों व तीन महिलाओं समेत 10 लोगों की हत्या एक ही बांके से हुई है। पोस्टमॉर्टम रिपोर्ट ने पुलिस के इस अंदेशे की पुष्टि कर दी है। पीएम रिपोर्ट में हैंगिंग को जमालुद्दीन की मौत का कारण बताया गया है।
