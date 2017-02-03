बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
यूपी चुनाव के लिए कांग्रेस ने घोषित किए 29 प्रत्याशी, देखें किसे मिला टिकट
congress declares its 29 candidates for UP election.
Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 10:21 AM IST
यूपी चुनाव के लिए कांग्रेस ने 29 प्रत्याशियों की एक लिस्ट जारी की है। देखें, किसे कहां से दिया टिकट?
क्रमांक- विधानसभा क्षेत्र- प्रत्याशी
1- तिलोई- विनोद मिश्रा
2- हरचंदपुर- राकेश सिंह
3- रायबरेली- अदिति सिंह
4- सरेनी- अशोक सिंह
5- जगदीश पुर (एससी)- राधे श्याम कनौजिया
