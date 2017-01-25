आपका शहर Close

यूपी चुनाव: कांग्रेस ने जारी की प्रत्याशियों की दूसरी सूची, जानें- किसे मिला टिकट

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Wed, 25 Jan 2017 10:16 PM IST
congress candidate list for UP election.

यूपी चुनाव के लिए कांग्रेस ने उम्मीदवारों की दूसरी लिस्ट जारी कर दी है। इस सूची में 25 उम्मीदवारों को टिकट दिए गए हैं।

