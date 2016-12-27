बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
यूपी चुनाव से पहले सपा में आर-पार की लड़ाई, हो सकती है निर्णायक जंग
Updated Tue, 27 Dec 2016 01:44 AM IST
चुनाव से ऐन पहले समाजवादी पार्टी में लड़ाई अब आर या पार की हो चली है। मुख्यमंत्री का चुनाव विधायक दल की बैठक में किए जाने संबंधी शिवपाल सिंह यादव के बयान और सीएम अखिलेश यादव द्वारा पार्टी मुखिया मुलायम सिंह को 360 उम्मीदवारों की सूची सौंपे जाने से पार्टी में घमासान बढ़ गया है। सपा सुप्रीमो ने टिकट वितरण पर सर्वमान्य फॉर्मूला न निकाला तो जंग निर्णायक दौर में पहुंच सकती है।
