Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

बारिश से बेहाल लखनऊ, सीएम आवास के सामने घरों में घुसा पानी, निकलने लगे सांप

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम ड‌िज‌िटल/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 02:12 PM IST
condition of roads in lucknow after rain

ये तस्वीरें घाघरा के किनारे किसी मजरे की नहीं बल्क‌ि लखनऊ शहर की हैं। देख‌िए जरा सी बार‌िश में क्या हो गया नवाबों के शहर का नजारा...

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

lucknow rain water logging in lucknow

लालू यादव की महारैली

'भाजपा भगाओ, देश बचाओ’ रैली में बोले लालू- हम नीतीश के आखिरी शिकार

RJD chief lalu prasad yadav rally in bihar patna gandhi maidan against bjp

Most Viewed

प्रियंका तनेजा ऐसे बनी राम रहीम की हनीप्रीत, जानिए क्या है इनकी असली कहानी?

Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Sentencing, honeypreet insan story
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +

...जब जेल का गेट देखकर राम रहीम को आ गया था पसीना, फिर ये हालत हुई

Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in rohtak sunariya jail
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +

साध्वी रेप केस में अगर राम रहीम को सजा हुई तो जानिए वे कहां रहेंगे?

Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Sentencing
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

बार‌िश के बाद योगी के मंत्री के घर की हो गई ये हालत, ट्वीट क‌िया चौंकाने वाला वीडियो

pathetic condition of up cabinet minister siddhartha nath singh's house after rain
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +

ये अवध के गांव नहीं नवाबों का शहर लखनऊ है, बारिश ने बदल दिए यहां के नजारे, तस्वीरें

some pics after rain in Lucknow.
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
remembering famous poet firaq gorakhpuri on his birthday 28 august by rakesh mishra
मुड़ मुड़ के देखता हूं

बर्थडे स्पेशल: हिन्‍दुस्‍तानियत की ज़िद का शायर - फ़िराक़ गोरखपुरी

ganesh vandana on ganesh puja by shankar mahadevan
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - एकदंताय वक्रतुण्डाय गौरीतनयाय धीमहि

firaq gorakhpuri got first gyanpeeth award for urdu literature
काव्य चर्चा

बर्थडे स्पेशल: जब फ़िराक़ गोरखपुरी बोले, भारत में अंग्रेज़ी सिर्फ़ ढाई लोगों को आती है...

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!