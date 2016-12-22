बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लखनऊ महोत्सव में पाकिस्तानी कलाकारों के बारे में क्या बोले राजू श्रीवास्तव, पढ़ें..
Updated Thu, 22 Dec 2016 12:34 PM IST
लखनऊ महोत्सव की कॉमेडी नाइट रविवार को राजू के ठहाकों से गूंज उठी। सर्द हवा के झोंकों के बीच उनकी हास्य और व्यंग्य ने लोगों की ठंड गायब सी हो गई। नरेंद्र मोदी से लेकर मुलायम, शिवपाल, अखिलेश, मायावती, रीता बहुगुणा, राजबब्बर, नोटबंदी, मेट्रो सभी उनके तीर के निशाने पर आए।
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
