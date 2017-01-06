बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
देखिए, यूपी में आचार संहिता के बीच चौराहे पर सरेआम सपा विधायक की दबंगई
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Lucknow
›
code of conduct violation of samajwadi party mla in lucknow
{"_id":"586f5b964f1c1ba37815b615","slug":"code-of-conduct-violation-of-samajwadi-party-mla-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f, \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u0939\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u091a\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u092c\u0902\u0917\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 02:51 PM IST
यूपी में विधानसभा चुनाव के चलते लागू आचार संहिता के बीच सपा विधायक ने चौराहे पर सपा विधायक की सरेआम दबंगई दिखाई। तस्वीरें गवाह हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"586e63064f1c1b0765158f06","slug":"11-bodies-burried-in-amethi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0926\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u0908\u0902 11 \u0932\u093e\u0936\u0947\u0902, \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0905\u0939\u092e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586f2b494f1c1bcf571587e8","slug":"bsp-releases-second-candidates-list","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 100 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u200c\u200c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u200c\u0932\u200c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u200c\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u200c\u093f\u0932\u093e \u091f\u200c\u093f\u0915\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586f49ec4f1c1b4436159a5c","slug":"500-old-note-found-in-garbage-at-rishikesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0926\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u0921\u094d\u0922\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 500 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u094b\u091f, \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u093e \u0907\u0928\u0915\u092e \u091f\u0948\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"586b381e4f1c1ba378158c3c","slug":"live-events-associated-with-the-samajwadi-party","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092a\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932: \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092c \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0916\u0947\u092e\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e EC \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"581b709a4f1c1bc03243780a","slug":"cm-akhilesh-ignore-supporters-in-lucknow","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0917\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"79141b44a1c06b2ead4546e89b88b2fe","slug":"violation-of-election-code-of-conduct-in-luvknow-hindi-news","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0906\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u0939\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, 18 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0947\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शनिवार, 17 अक्टूबर 2015
+ {"_id":"8385d866b1b95a7d7ece34f3bf716b10","slug":"reeta-bahuguna-joshi-free-from-violation-of-code-of-conduct-hindi-news","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0940\u0924\u093e \u091c\u094b\u0936\u0940 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a \u092e\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0924, \u0930\u0935\u093f \u0915\u093f\u0936\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u092f \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top