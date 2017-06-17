बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अमूल डेरी का निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे सीएम योगी, देखें तस्वीरें
Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 03:40 PM IST
यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने सीजी सिटी में शनिवार को अमूल प्लांट का निरीक्षण किया और इसकी विस्तार योजनाओं पर चर्चा की।
