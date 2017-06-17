बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
CBI ने शुरू की IAS अनुराग की मौत की जांच, कोतवाली से हासिल किए अहम दस्तावेज
Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 09:54 PM IST
आईएएस अनुराग तिवारी की संदिग्ध हालात में हुई मौत की जांच कर रही सीबीआई की टीम ने शनिवार शाम हजरतगंज कोतवाली पहुंचकर इंस्पेक्टर आनंद कुमार शाही से एफआईआर और पोस्टमार्टम की कॉपी व आर्यन रेस्टोरेंट की सीसीटीवी फुटेज जांच के लिए ले ली। डिप्टी एसपी सुनील सिंह के नेतृत्व में आई चार सदस्यीय टीम करीब दो घंटे तक कोतवाली में रुकी।
