CBI ने शुरू की IAS अनुराग की मौत की जांच, कोतवाली से हासिल किए अहम दस्तावेज

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 09:54 PM IST
आईएएस अनुराग तिवारी की संदिग्ध हालात में हुई मौत की जांच कर रही सीबीआई की टीम ने शनिवार शाम हजरतगंज कोतवाली पहुंचकर इंस्पेक्टर आनंद कुमार शाही से एफआईआर और पोस्टमार्टम की कॉपी व आर्यन रेस्टोरेंट की सीसीटीवी फुटेज जांच के लिए ले ली। डिप्टी एसपी सुनील सिंह के नेतृत्व में आई चार सदस्यीय टीम करीब दो घंटे तक कोतवाली में रुकी।

ias anurag tiwary uttar pradesh news

सीबीआई ने दर्ज किया IAS अनुराग तिवारी की हत्या का केस

CBI filed case on anurag tiwary death case.
  • शनिवार, 17 जून 2017
  • +

IAS अनुराग की मौत पर पुलिस की नई थ्योरी, ड्रग्स मिली सिगरेट पीने से घुटा दम

police arguments over anurag tiwary death case.
  • रविवार, 4 जून 2017
  • +

IAS अनुराग तिवारी मौत मामले में तीन पुलिसकर्मियों पर गिरी गाज, सस्पेंड

three police men suspended in IAS anurag tiwary death case.
  • मंगलवार, 30 मई 2017
  • +
