आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

यूपी मेंं बसपा ने जारी की 100 उम्मीदवारों की पहली ल‌िस्ट, यहां देखें

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम ‌ड‌‌िज‌िटल/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 11:46 AM IST
bsp releases list of 100 candidates

यूपी में विधानसभा चुनाव की घोषणा होती ही बसपा ने 100 उम्मीदवारों की ल‌िस्ट जारी की। यहां देखें

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

mayawati up news in hindi

सियासी दांव

कांग्रेस सहित ये 16 पार्टियां नहीं चाहतीं कि 1 फरवरी को आए बजट, EC को लिखा पत्र

Don’t advance Budget, will help BJP: Congress, SP, CPM write to President, CEC

Most Viewed

{"_id":"586ca7a04f1c1b945d158b7d","slug":"election-commission-to-announce-poll-dates-code-of-conduct-in-punjab","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c \u0938\u0947 '\u092a\u093e\u0935\u0930\u0932\u0948\u0938' \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u092f\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e-\u090f\u092e\u090f\u0932\u090f, \u0932\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u091f\u0947\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

आज से 'पावरलैस' हो जायेंगे सीएम-एमएलए, लाल बत्ती भी हटेगी

Election Commission to announce poll dates, code of conduct in punjab
  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"5868d4694f1c1bd606eec52c","slug":"new-year-2017-welcome-celebration-in-delhi-ncr-and-police-celebration","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0908\u092f\u0930 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u094b\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

न्यू ईयर सेलिब्रेशन के जोश में टूटी सारी सीमाएं, देखिए युवाओं ने कैसे मनाया जश्न

new year 2017 welcome celebration in delhi ncr and police celebration
  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"586cc17b4f1c1b945d158bfd","slug":"american-girl-marry-himachali-boy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0908 \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0940, \u0932\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u091a\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

तस्वीरें: हिमाचली युवक के प्यार में अमेरिका से भागी आई गोरी, लव स्टोरी रोमांचक

American girl marry Himachali Boy
  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
टाटा का नया तोहफा, लॉन्च हुई कार जेनन योद्धा

टाटा का नया तोहफा, लॉन्च हुई कार जेनन योद्धा

साल 2017 में ये नए चेहरे देंगे बड़े स्टारों को टक्कर

साल 2017 में ये नए चेहरे देंगे बड़े स्टारों को टक्कर

महिला ने लपका एक ऐसा कैच, जिसने दी जॉन्टी रोड्स को टक्कर

महिला ने लपका एक ऐसा कैच, जिसने दी जॉन्टी रोड्स को टक्कर

BIGG BOSS: ओम स्वामी ने दी धमकी, शो का विजेता बनाओ वर्ना...

BIGG BOSS: ओम स्वामी ने दी धमकी, शो का विजेता बनाओ वर्ना...

﻿